Convicted murderer Michael Wentworth dies in custody

A Kingston man sentenced to life in prison for several brutal crimes earlier this year has died in prison, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Michael Wentworth died Wednesday while in custody at Millhaven Institution. CSC did not give a cause of death, but said foul play is not suspected. CSC said they will be investigating the circumstances, and that the coroner has been notified.

In late January, Wentworth was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Kimbal and Stephen St. Denis, and guilty of arson in a 2000 Toronto car bombing.

Wentworth was also found guilty of robbing a bank in Kingston’s west end in 1996 and robbing 92-year-old Henrietta Knight. He was found not guilty of manslaughter in the elderly woman’s death. She succumbed to injuries suffered during the violent robbery five months after it happened.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murders, 12 years for the robbery of Knight, and 10 years each for the arson and bank robbery.

— with files from Global News’ Paul Soucy.