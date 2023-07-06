Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Convicted murderer Michael Wentworth dies in custody

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 1:17 pm
Michael Wentworth walking into the Frontenac County Courthouse. View image in full screen
Michael Wentworth walking into the Frontenac County Courthouse. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kingston man sentenced to life in prison for several brutal crimes earlier this year has died in prison, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Michael Wentworth died Wednesday while in custody at Millhaven Institution. CSC did not give a cause of death, but said foul play is not suspected. CSC said they will be investigating the circumstances, and that the coroner has been notified.

In late January, Wentworth was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Kimbal and Stephen St. Denis, and guilty of arson in a 2000 Toronto car bombing.

Wentworth was also found guilty of robbing a bank in Kingston’s west end in 1996 and robbing 92-year-old Henrietta Knight. He was found not guilty of manslaughter in the elderly woman’s death. She succumbed to injuries suffered during the violent robbery five months after it happened.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murders, 12 years for the robbery of Knight, and 10 years each for the arson and bank robbery.

— with files from Global News’ Paul Soucy.

More on Crime
DeathCorrectional Service CanadaCSCMillhavenKingston murderMichael WentworthMichael Wentworth death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content