Deloitte forecasts rising crude oil prices over next three months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2023 11:59 am
Oil prices dip below Alberta’s expectations
The price of oil is dipping below the United Conservative government's expectations and that could cause some financial issues for the province — some critics say Alberta could lose its surplus. Provincial affairs reporter Saif Kaisar has the details – Jun 28, 2023
A report by Deloitte Canada forecasts crude oil prices will increase modestly over the next three months.

The report by the firm’s resource evaluation and advisory group says lower supply will begin to drain global crude inventories.

Production cuts, including Saudi Arabia’s recent announcement of an additional cut of one million barrels a day, should help to prop up prices despite weaker demand, the report says.

‘Alberta should be a little worried’: Saudi Arabia responds to uncertain outlook for oil demand

Deloitte also says that seasonally high natural gas storage levels in Europe combined with lower demand due to warmer than expected winter weather have pushed down natural gas prices and reduced demand for liquid natural gas imports.

It says the lower global demand and higher production in North America have created volatile prices for Canadian natural gas over the past quarter.

Deloitte suggests this could be exacerbated this summer by higher-than-usual maintenance activities that will temporarily close some pipeline segments.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

