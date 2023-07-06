Menu

Crime

B.C. woman caught speeding at 127 km/h in construction zone near wildfire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 11:59 am
A woman has had her car impounded after being caught speeding in a construction zone on Vancouver Island.

A BC Highway Patrol officer captured a white Lexus SUV travelling 127 km/h in a posted 60 km/h construction zone on Highway 4 in Qualicum, near the Cameron Lakes Bluffs wildfire area, around 7 p.m. on July 3.

A woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding and has had her car impounded for a week, according to police.

white lexus speeding View image in full screen
A white Lexus SUV has been impounded after a driver was caught speeding in a construction zone. BCHP

“Highway construction workers have a dangerous job,” BC Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Adam Tallboy said.

“Construction zones have a reduced speed limit for a reason, and these speed limits can be in effect day or night, regardless of whether or not workers are visible.

“While we understand that it may be frustrating to wait in alternating traffic queues, we ask that motorists exhibit patience as these workers deserve to go home safely to their families after their shift like everyone else.”

The white Lexus was seen darting between two travel trailers by the officer.

BC Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that July is the provincewide Summer Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign and motorists can expect to see an enhancement of enforcement against all dangerous driving behaviours.

BCVancouver IslandBC Highway PatrolBC SpeedingBC car impoundedBC highway patrol speedingBC speeding womanVancouver Island speeding
