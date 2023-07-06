Menu

Comments

Crime

29-year-old Mississauga man charged with sex trafficking of teen, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 11:52 am
On July 1, 29-year-old Guled Yusuf from Mississauga was arrested.
On July 1, 29-year-old Guled Yusuf from Mississauga was arrested. Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police say they have charged a man with several sex trafficking offences after a teenager was allegedly forced into the sex trade.

Police said in February they were made aware of a man “who had forced the victim into the sex trade between 2016 – 2018.”

Investigators allege the suspect forced the victim to “perform sexual services” throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Police also allege he “exercised control over aspects of the victim’s life and profited financially from it.”

On July 1, 29-year-old Guled Yusuf from Mississauga was arrested.

Yusuf is facing multiple charges including procuring and trafficking persons under 18 years of age, exercising control, receiving benefit resulting from trafficking persons, material benefit from sexual services provided by persons under 18 years old, advertising sexual services and householder permitting sexual activity of a person between 16 and 18 years old.

Investigators said they believe there may be more human trafficking victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

