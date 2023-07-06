Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, July 6

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 6'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, July 6
WATCH: Afternoon thunderstorms possible — Emily-May Simmonds has what you need to know in your Thursday, July 6, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Powwows at Saskatoon Public Schools, inflation impacting Saskatoon’s budget, and Dexter seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Powwows celebrate Indigenous culture at Saskatoon Public Schools

Powwows are a staple in Indigenous culture and typically have a purpose.

This year, a powwow was held at Mount Royal Collegiate as a celebration for graduates.

Chantal Wagner learns more about powwows at Saskatoon Public Schools in Family Matters.

Click to play video: 'Pow wows celebrate Indigenous culture at Saskatoon Public Schools'
Pow wows celebrate Indigenous culture at Saskatoon Public Schools

Inflation impacting Saskatoon’s budget: Coun. Cynthia Block

City council is using special meetings to work through a projected $75-million budget shortfall in 2024 and 2025.

Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block says the shortfall is due, in part, to an erosion of buying power due to inflation.

Block joins Chris Carr to speak about the ongoing debate over the budget shortfall and the process city council is using to reduce overall spending figures.

Click to play video: 'Inflation impacting Saskatoon’s budget: Coun. Cynthia Block'
Inflation impacting Saskatoon’s budget: Coun. Cynthia Block

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Dexter

Dexter is a playful eight-month-old puppy in need of a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes what would be the best type of home for him.

Archibald also has details of a new fundraiser taking place involving pets.

Click to play video: 'New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Dexter'
New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Dexter

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 6

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 6.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 6'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 6
