Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, July 6

Powwows celebrate Indigenous culture at Saskatoon Public Schools
Powwows are a staple in Indigenous culture and typically have a purpose.
This year, a powwow was held at Mount Royal Collegiate as a celebration for graduates.
Chantal Wagner learns more about powwows at Saskatoon Public Schools in Family Matters.
Inflation impacting Saskatoon’s budget: Coun. Cynthia Block
City council is using special meetings to work through a projected $75-million budget shortfall in 2024 and 2025.
Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block says the shortfall is due, in part, to an erosion of buying power due to inflation.
Block joins Chris Carr to speak about the ongoing debate over the budget shortfall and the process city council is using to reduce overall spending figures.
New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Dexter
Dexter is a playful eight-month-old puppy in need of a new home.
Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes what would be the best type of home for him.
Archibald also has details of a new fundraiser taking place involving pets.
