Crime

Man accused of breaking into London Humane Society, letting the dogs out

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 6, 2023 11:44 am
Police in London, Ont., say a man was seen entering the Humane Society, located at 624 Clarke Rd., around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The man damaged items on the property, before forcibly entering the animal shelter and letting some dogs loose, police say. View image in full screen
Police in London, Ont., say a man was seen entering the Humane Society, located at 624 Clarke Rd., around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The man damaged items on the property, before forcibly entering the animal shelter and letting some dogs loose, police say. DJC
Share

Share



A London man is in custody following a break-in at the London Humane Society early Wednesday.

Police say a man was seen entering the property, located at 624 Clarke Rd., around 7:20 a.m.

Police allege the man damaged items on the property, before forcibly entering the animal shelter.

Once inside, the man reportedly opened several crates, allowing the dogs to run free throughout the building.

Police found and arrested the man as he left the building.

The London Humane Society was unavailable for comment at the time of writing.

The suspect has been charged with breaking and entering and possessing break-in instruments.

He remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court Thursday.

Advertisement
