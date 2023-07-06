Firefighters called to west Edmonton blaze involving 2 homes under construction

Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged by a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters were called to the blaze in the area of 100A Avenue and 158 Street just before 5 a.m.
By 5:40 a.m. the fire was deemed to be under control.
Crews arrived at the scene of the fire about five minutes after they called and immediately called a second alarm. The EFRS said 12 crews were called to battle the flames in all.
No injuries were reported.
As of 8 a.m., fire officials had yet to comment on what may have sparked the blaze or on the extent of the damage.
