Firefighters called to west Edmonton blaze involving 2 homes under construction

Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged by a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters were called to the blaze in the area of 100A Avenue and 158 Street just before 5 a.m.

View image in full screen Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged Thursday by a fire that broke out early in the morning. Supplied to Global News

By 5:40 a.m. the fire was deemed to be under control.

Crews arrived at the scene of the fire about five minutes after they called and immediately called a second alarm. The EFRS said 12 crews were called to battle the flames in all.

No injuries were reported.

As of 8 a.m., fire officials had yet to comment on what may have sparked the blaze or on the extent of the damage.