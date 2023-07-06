Menu

Headline link
Fire

Firefighters called to west Edmonton blaze involving 2 homes under construction

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 10:43 am
Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged Thursday by a fire that broke out early in the morning.
Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged Thursday by a fire that broke out early in the morning. Supplied to Global News
Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged by a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that firefighters were called to the blaze in the area of 100A Avenue and 158 Street just before 5 a.m.

Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged Thursday by a fire that broke out early in the morning.
Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged Thursday by a fire that broke out early in the morning. Supplied to Global News

By 5:40 a.m. the fire was deemed to be under control.

Crews arrived at the scene of the fire about five minutes after they called and immediately called a second alarm. The EFRS said 12 crews were called to battle the flames in all.

No injuries were reported.

As of 8 a.m., fire officials had yet to comment on what may have sparked the blaze or on the extent of the damage.

Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged Thursday by a fire that broke out early in the morning. View image in full screen
Two homes under construction in west Edmonton were seriously damaged Thursday by a fire that broke out early in the morning. Global News
FireHouse FireEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEFRSWest Edmonton FireWest Edmonton house fire
