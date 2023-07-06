Could feel like almost 40 C in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick as heat wave hits region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, where “a period of very warm and humid weather is expected.”

Most inland mainland areas of Nova Scotia are under heat warnings, with temperatures of 27 to 31 C and humidex values of 35 to 38 C expected Thursday and Friday. Temperatures Saturday could reach 29 to 32 C, with a humidex of 30 to 35.

The forecaster said the maximum temperature in New Brunswick, where the warning was issued across the entire province, will be 29 to 32 C, with humidex levels at 36 to 39 C Thursday and Friday.

Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast, it said.

People should reduce their heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, and by never leaving people or pets in a parked vehicle, Environment Canada said.

The heat comes after weeks of unseasonably rainy weather in the Maritimes.