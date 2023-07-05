Man wanted in connection with Toronto assault investigation

See more sharing options

Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 4, officers received a report of an assault in the Eastdale Avenue and Lumsden Avenue area.

Officers said the suspect met the victim in a parking lot and an argument ensued.

According to police, the suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim.

Police are now searching for 21-year-old Ahnaf Alvee from Toronto.

Ahnaf Alvee, 21, is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say. Toronto police / handout

He is wanted for assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he is five-foot-six-inches tall with a slim build, a moustache, black combed-over hair and a light beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.