Crime

Man wanted in connection with Toronto assault investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 7:26 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 4, officers received a report of an assault in the Eastdale Avenue and Lumsden Avenue area.

Officers said the suspect met the victim in a parking lot and an argument ensued.

According to police, the suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim.

Police are now searching for 21-year-old Ahnaf Alvee from Toronto.

Ahnaf Alvee, 21, is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Ahnaf Alvee, 21, is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say. Toronto police / handout

He is wanted for assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he is five-foot-six-inches tall with a slim build, a moustache, black combed-over hair and a light beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

