Man wanted in connection with Toronto assault investigation

Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on July 4, officers received a report of an assault in the Eastdale Avenue and Lumsden Avenue area.
Officers said the suspect met the victim in a parking lot and an argument ensued.
According to police, the suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim.
Police are now searching for 21-year-old Ahnaf Alvee from Toronto.
He is wanted for assault and failing to comply with a release order.
Police said he is five-foot-six-inches tall with a slim build, a moustache, black combed-over hair and a light beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
