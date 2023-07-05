Okanagan power outage affecting more than 14,000

BC Hydro is working to address a power outage that’s impacting thousands of homes and businesses in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland.
The outage was reported on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., and is currently under investigation.
There are approximately 14,614 customers affected.
Of the seven outages listed, most of the affected customers live in West Kelowna.
A crew has been dispatched to assess the issue.
