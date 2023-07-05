Menu

Share

Environment

Okanagan power outage affecting more than 14,000

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 5:18 pm
BC Hydro is working to address a power outage that's impacting thousands of homes and businesses in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland. View image in full screen
BC Hydro is working to address a power outage that's impacting thousands of homes and businesses in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland. Courtesy: BC Hydro
BC Hydro is working to address a power outage that’s impacting thousands of homes and businesses in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland.

The outage was reported on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., and is currently under investigation.

There are approximately 14,614 customers affected.

Of the seven outages listed, most of the affected customers live in West Kelowna.

A crew has been dispatched to assess the issue.

Click to play video: 'Owner of business damaged by BC Hydro explosion calls for more accountability'
Owner of business damaged by BC Hydro explosion calls for more accountability
