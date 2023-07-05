Okanagan power outage affecting more than 14,000

See more sharing options

BC Hydro is working to address a power outage that’s impacting thousands of homes and businesses in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland.

The outage was reported on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., and is currently under investigation.

Crews have been assigned to restore outages impacting 14,600 customers in #WestKelowna, #Peachland, #Summerland, and other areas nearby. Updates will be shared on our outage map: https://t.co/uvgwFO4iuE pic.twitter.com/V4Xw9ENzju — BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 5, 2023

There are approximately 14,614 customers affected.

Of the seven outages listed, most of the affected customers live in West Kelowna.

A crew has been dispatched to assess the issue.