Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A child has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the High Park Avenue and Dundas Street West area just before 4:30 p.m.
Officers said a child pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
According to police, the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries via an emergency run.
Officers said to expect road closures in the area.
