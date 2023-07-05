Merritt city councillor killed in crash outside Valemount

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Merritt will be lowering its flags to half-mast as it mourns the loss of a city councilor who died Tuesday, in a crash outside Valemount, B.C.

The city announced Coun. Claire Newman died when she was struck and killed by a vehicle while travelling to visit family.

“To lose a light like Claire in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her,” Mayor Michael Goetz said in a statement posted to the city’s website.

“Claire was the cheerleader of this council and a driving force that you rarely come across. Getting to know Claire over the past six months has been a great pleasure and I am a better person for having known her. To her family and friends, I offer my deepest sympathies. Claire you will be missed.”

The city will also be cancelling its regular council meeting for July 11, choosing instead to dedicate the time to a quiet gathering to honour her passing.

City Hall will be accepting flowers for anyone wishing to honour her memory.