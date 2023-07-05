Menu

Traffic

Merritt city councillor killed in crash outside Valemount

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 4:13 pm
The city of Merritt announced that Coun. Claire Newman died when she was struck and killed by a vehicle outside of Valemount, while travelling to visit family. View image in full screen
The city of Merritt announced that Coun. Claire Newman died when she was struck and killed by a vehicle outside of Valemount, while travelling to visit family. Courtesy: City of Merritt
The City of Merritt will be lowering its flags to half-mast as it mourns the loss of a city councilor who died Tuesday, in a crash outside Valemount, B.C.

The city announced Coun. Claire Newman died when she was struck and killed by a vehicle while travelling to visit family.

“To lose a light like Claire in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her,” Mayor Michael Goetz said in a statement posted to the city’s website.

“Claire was the cheerleader of this council and a driving force that you rarely come across. Getting to know Claire over the past six months has been a great pleasure and I am a better person for having known her. To her family and friends, I offer my deepest sympathies. Claire you will be missed.”

The city will also be cancelling its regular council meeting for July 11, choosing instead to dedicate the time to a quiet gathering to honour her passing.

City Hall will be accepting flowers for anyone wishing to honour her memory.

 

