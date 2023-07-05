‘Outlaw’ biker gang charged after collaborative Ontario investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Twelve people are facing 52 charges after a collaborative drug trafficking investigation focused in southwestern Ontario.

The investigation, known as Project Derailleur, began late last year when Aylmer police discovered alleged Outlaw biker gang members trafficking drugs in the community.

Project Derailleur was led by the OPP’s Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU), Aylmer Police and London police. Members of the Strathroy-Caradoc police and St. Thomas police assisted as well.

According to a police statement, the investigation resulted in the seizure of four firearms, four prohibited weapons, 550 suspected opioid pills, seven ounces of cocaine, and $11,000 cash.

The BEU executed 11 search warrants at eight locations, including residences in the towns of Aylmer, St. Thomas and Strathroy.

“Outlaw motorcycle gangs are growing at an exponential rate,” explained Insp.-Det. Scott Wade, head of the BEU at a press conference at London police headquarters. Items seized from the investigation were on display, including two sniper rifles and four club vests.

Story continues below advertisement

“From my experience with the BEU, (sniper rifles) are not a normal item that we see, there’s a very specific use for that gun,” Wade says. “I’d like to hope that our enforcement actions, community policing, and things we do to educate the public might slow the tide of guns in criminal hands, but that’s definitely something we have to be aware and cognizant of.”

“What we’re finding is that if there’s an area that has avoided street gangs, outlaw motorcycle gangs, traditional organized crime, it’s quick to move into those woods.”

Wade also warned that larger gangs, such as the Outlaws or Hells Angels, tend to have smaller support gangs that have been expanding in recent years.

Alleged Outlaws members Kenneth Groves, 64, of Aylmer, Jeffrey Acal, 38, of Mount Brydges, probationary club member John Burwell, 57, of Fergus, and alleged Filthy 15 member Chris Donahue, 40, of Wardsville, were charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Groves was also charged with five weapons-related offences.

Eight others, alleged to be associates of the Outlaws biker gang, are also facing various drug and gun charges.

The team behind the investigation was satisfied with the outcome but said there’s always more to do.

“We’re happy with the outcome, we’re happy with the collaboration. But it also causes us to be mindful that we can never rest on our laurels,” says LPS Det.-Insp. Chris Churney.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve always got to be looking at the next operation, the next investigation to continue to provide good public safety.”