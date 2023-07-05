Man charged after robbery reported at Toronto barbershop

See more sharing options

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 21, officers received a report of a robbery in the area of Broadview and Browning avenues.

Police said a man entered a barbershop and approached the 82-year-old victim.

Officers said the suspect kicked the victim in the chest, knocking him to the ground and causing extensive bruising to his face, arms and legs.

Police said he then produced a long, wooden stake and threatened the victim while demanding cash.

According to police, the suspect took cash from the register before fleeing the area on a bike.

Officers said on Tuesday, a 40-year-old man from Toronto surrendered to police.

He has been charged with two counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.