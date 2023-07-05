Manitoba government reveals water action plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government revealed details on its water management strategy with a 72-part action plan and $990 million toward initiatives to manage water systems and watersheds across the province.

Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein announced the funding will be spread over five years.

“We are very fortunate to live in a province with an abundance of the world’s most valuable resource and our government is committed to managing this resource responsibly and effectively,” he said at a Wednesday press conference.

The funding involves $760 million for water infrastructure including $600 million for the Lake St. Martin channel, $221 million for agricultural programming and $4 million in resources for the Manitoba Water Services Board.

The program also includes funds to expand watershed districts.

“As watershed districts, we are spread across the province, things work differently in all areas of the province. One size doesn’t fit all,” said Garry Wasylowski, board chair of the Manitoba Association of Watersheds.

More than $1 million from the funding basket will go to “structured, dedicated” engagement with Indigenous communities on water conservation and management.

In 2017 the province announced a plan to build diversion channels between Lake St. Martin and Lake Manitoba to prevent future flood damage after the 2011 and 2014 floods, but Indigenous communities said the plan was flawed and underfunded.

The water management strategy, released in November 2022, looks at areas to conserve, protect and use groundwater and surface water efficiently for years to come.

“The focus needs to shift from supply-side management solutions to approaches that reduce how much water we use,” the strategy reads.

The action plan released on Wednesday is only the first draft and updates to it are expected, a press release states.