Environment

New water strategy in Manitoba to focus more on conservation, Indigenous inclusion

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2022 2:27 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of Canada's premiers in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of Canada's premiers in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The Manitoba government has released a new water strategy for the first time in 19 years — one that focuses more on conservation and Indigenous involvement.

Premier Heather Stefanson says with a changing climate and a growing population, Manitoba has to take new steps to protect water resources and ecosystems.

Read more: Feds, province team up for work on improving quality of Lake Winnipeg

The strategy is a general document that outlines guiding principles and details are expected in the new year with a followup report.

E. coli concerns at Manitoba beaches

Unlike the old strategy, the new one places more emphasis on demand-side management.

Read more: No water emergency expected for Winnipeg, due to resiliency of Shoal Lake

It floats the idea of new water pricing structures to help control demand, but offers no specifics.

The document also offers rainwater capture as a way to help conservation, and says meaningful roles will be established for Indigenous people in water management.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

