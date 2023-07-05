OPP investigate multiple suspicious fires in Napanee, Ont.

Provincial police are looking into several suspicious fires set off across Greater Napanee this week.
The Limestone District School Board says on July 3, they were notified the new rubber running track at Napanee District Secondary School was burned and melted.
The board said it reviewed its security footage, which showed youths setting a fire on the track. The board provided images to Lennox and Addington OPP, who began investigating the incident.
Remnants of burned books and wood remain on the track Wednesday.
Lennox and Addington OPP say a portable toilet and a garbage can were also burned at the Napanee Fairgrounds on July 3, and that two fires, in a bathroom and another portable toilet, were lit at Springside Park Trail on July 4.
The Limestone District School Board said it did not have an estimate of the damage to the new track yet, but that it condemned the “senseless act of vandalism” and encouraged people with information to come forward to police.
Police did not give any other details about the case.
