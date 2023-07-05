Lung Sask. offers long COVID information after patients ask for support

Send this page to someone via email

Lung Saskatchewan is offering information about long COVID to Saskatchewan residents who may be suffering from long-term symptoms of the respiratory disease.

“We have heard over and over from people suffering from long COVID that they need more support and more resources,” said Erin Kuan, president and CEO of Lung Saskatchewan.

“Lung Saskatchewan consulted with Lung Saskatchewan COVID-19 Support group, and the Patient Advisory Council from the Respiratory Research Centre at the University of Saskatchewan to provide resources that are scientific, peer-reviewed information. In addition, we continue to offer support through our helpline, support groups and educational programs.”

The website offers information on the signs and symptoms of long COVID, as well as management options, resources and support.

3:59 University of Saskatchewan researchers exploring long COVID treatments

“We are proud to support Lung Saskatchewan in their efforts to develop comprehensive resources for individuals experiencing long COVID. Through our partnership, Saskatchewan Blue Cross aims to support Lung Saskatchewan in providing practical tips, tools, and resources to help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for those living with long COVID,” said Kelly Wilson, president & CEO at Saskatchewan Blue Cross.

Story continues below advertisement

Donna Goodridge, executive director of the Respiratory Research Centre, said this website is a go-to resource for people suffering from long COVID, noting it will continue to evolve as more information comes out about the effects of long COVID.

“Particularly novel is the inclusion of information to support new Canadians who speak Ukrainian, Arabic and Dari in their own languages, who may not have the same access as other Canadians,” Goodridge said.