City of Regina debates amendment for alcohol consumption in parks

The Regina City Council debated allowing alcohol in city parks during Wednesday’s executive committee meeting.

The government of Saskatchewan unanimously passed the bill on May 4 that gives municipalities and park authorities the choice to allow, or not, the consumption of liquor in outdoor public places for individuals of legal drinking age.

Ward 2 Councillor Bob Hawkins who is favour said the administration report is complete and careful. Ward 7 Councillor Terina Nelson is not in favour and says she does not see a huge benefit.

“I don’t see … our tourism is going to go up and that things will be wonderful by implementing this,” said Nelson. “I will not be supporting this.”

Nelson said she can’t believe they spent this time, effort and energy discussing something that is not going to increase the size of the city.

“It’s not going to bring 10 million more people to park to go for a bloody picnic because we get to have a glass of wine now,” she said. “I’m very, very disgusted in the fact that we’re spending time talking about something that’s not going to benefit our city at all or bring anymore economic benefit into our city.”

Ward 2 Councilor Bob Hawkins said that he is not someone who believes that the heavy hand of government regulations should be used to unnecessarily restrict the freedom of Regina residents to enjoy themselves responsibly.

“I do believe the vast majority of Regina residents will act (responsibly) with this newfound freedom and are considerate of their fellow citizens,” he said.

Hawkins added that he was not impressed with the “parade of horribles” that council heard at the executive committee meeting.

“There is no proof that this is a program that will impair the safety of children, that would lead to more drunk driving, that would cause domestic violence (and) aggravate the addiction crisis,” he said. “All of that is an exaggeration … I’m in favour of the motion.”

Conversations with key stakeholders involved include the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), Regina Catholic School Board, Regina Public School Board, Regina Warehouse Business Improvement District, Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), and the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS have not expressed any concerns with the rollout of the program.

“If this is passed, yeah there may be more alcohol in parks but it doesn’t change our approach without knowing the impact, it’s hard to estimate what may happen or not,” said RPS Inspector Tim Seiferling. “We would still react if we would have to … yeah there may be more calls but we don’t know that and there would be measures in place. We could report back to give our recommendations if something was increasing.”

Councilor Jason Mancinelli moved an amendment to direct city administration to prepare a report for the next council meeting, which will give councilors until tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. to communicate with the administration regarding which park in their respective wards they want to designate. The ability to opt out was not given to councilors.

The amendment passed 6 to 3 in favour for the use of alcohol in the City of Regina parks. Councilors Zachidniak, Findura and Nelson voted against the motion.

The following parks, which could also be subject to change, could have signage installed pending on the approval of a bylaw:

Central Park

Horizon Station Park

Les Sherman Park

Rotary Park

Grassick Park

Kiwanis Park

QE Jubilee Park

Stewart Russell Park

Hopson Park

Lakewood Park

Regent Park

Tutor Park

According to the City, the estimated cost for administering the program in 2023, including signage installation and additional waste/recycling receptacles, is $27,000.

The next executive committee meeting will be on July 12th.