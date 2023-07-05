RCMP charge Ottawa man with both terrorism, hate offences in Canadian first

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man is facing both terrorism and hate propaganda-related charges in a Canadian first, the RCMP says.

The national police force’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team announced Wednesday it had charged the individual as a result of an investigation into neo-Nazi terrorist group Atomwaffen Division.

A second individual was also arrested and may face charges in the future.

Atomwaffen Division is a listed terrorist organization under Canadian law.

It was founded in the United States in 2013 and is an international neo-Nazi terror group that calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups and informants, police, and bureaucrats to prompt the collapse of society.

Canadian authorities say Atomwaffen Division has previously held training camps, also known as hate camps, where its members receive weapons and hand-to-hand combat training.

The Ottawa man arrested by the RCMP is the first to be charged with both terrorism and hate propaganda offences, the force said.

The RCMP allege that the man helped produce propaganda material for the benefit of Atomwaffen Division. In particular, they say the man helped create, produce and distribute three terrorist propaganda videos.

The RCMP claim the material was intended to promote the group and recruit members, and encourages the commission of terrorist activities.

Patrick Gordon Macdonald, 26, of Ottawa, has been charged with participating in the activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, and commission of offence for terrorist group (willful promotion of hatred).

Macdonald was scheduled to appear at the Ottawa courthouse on Wednesday.

“The RCMP remains committed to countering ideologically motivated violent extremism. Several partners are working together to counter all forms of violent extremism and propaganda by groups listed as terrorist entities in Canada,” the force said in a news release.

“The public’s assistance is essential to combat this major issue, which is a national priority.”