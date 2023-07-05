$500K lump sum or $25K a year for life? Here’s what an Oshawa man chose after winning big

Send this page to someone via email

Would you choose $25,000 a year for life, or a lump sum prize of $500,000?

Oshawa resident Rolf Balentin had that decision to make after winning the second prize on Daily Grand.

The 56-year-old man matched all five main numbers in the June 15 draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced in a statement.

Ultimately, Balentin opted for the $500,000 lump sum prize. Had he taken the annual installments, it would have taken 20 years of $25,000 payments before he reached the $500,000 payout.

He learned he won on his Daily Grand ticket as his parents were dropping him off at home one day and he checked on the OLG app.

“It was crazy,” he said.

Balentin then showed his parents his phone screen and they were “just as surprised” as him, he said.

With his winnings, Balentin plans to complete some home renovations, manage his finances, and also plans to go back to school to become a physiotherapist.

He bought the winning ticket at Circle K on Park Road in Oshawa, the OLG said.

Daily Grand is a national lottery game with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, if all five numbers are matched plus the Grand Number. The second prize of $25,000 a year for life is won by matching all five main numbers.