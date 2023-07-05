Menu

Crime

Loaded handguns, meth, fentanyl seized after woman seen sleeping in idling pickup: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 11:01 am
Two loaded Glock handguns were seized, police say.
Two loaded Glock handguns were seized, police say. Handout / York Regional Police






Two loaded handguns, crystal meth, and fentanyl were seized after a woman was seen asleep behind the wheel of an idling pickup truck in Markham on Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said at around 8 p.m., a white pickup truck was seen idling behind a business on Bodring Court, which is in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407.

A woman was then found sleeping behind the wheel, police said.

“Upon search of the vehicle, officers located two loaded Glock handguns converted to fully automatic, two high-capacity magazines, a third auto switch that essentially allows a semi-automatic firearm to be converted to fully automatic and a large quantity of cash,” police alleged.

Around 80 grams of crystal meth and 185 grans of fentanyl were also allegedly seized.

Search warrants were then executed as part of the investigation and around 28 grams of cocaine, along with additional “controlled prescription medication held for the purpose of trafficking” was found, police said.

Barrie resident Amada Yolanda Camacho, 33, faces numerous charges including two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a prohibited device, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

