Saint-Leonard business target of arson attack: Montreal police

A business in Saint-Leonard was set ablaze early Wednesday.
At 3:30 a.m., a 911 call alerted police to the fire at Champ-d’Eau and Bombardier streets.
According to police, a suspect was seen breaking the glass front door of the business. No accelerant was found at the scene.
The damage to the building is minor and no one was injured.
The investigation has been taken over by the arson squad.
