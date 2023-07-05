Menu

Crime

Saint-Leonard business target of arson attack: Montreal police

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 8:38 am
A business in Saint-Leonard was targeted by an arson attack on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A business in Saint-Leonard was targeted by an arson attack on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. TVA
A business in Saint-Leonard was set ablaze early Wednesday.

At 3:30 a.m., a 911 call alerted police to the fire at Champ-d’Eau and Bombardier streets.

According to police, a suspect was seen breaking the glass front door of the business. No accelerant was found at the scene.

The damage to the building is minor and no one was injured.

The investigation has been taken over by the arson squad.

