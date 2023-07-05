Menu

Forecasted to feel like 40 degrees across Ontario, Quebec as heat wave continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2023 6:24 am
People eat lunch on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. It is expected to feel like 40 degrees across large parts of Ontario and Quebec as a heat wave continues.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
People eat lunch on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. It is expected to feel like 40 degrees across large parts of Ontario and Quebec as a heat wave continues.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
It is expected to feel like 40 degrees across large parts of Ontario and Quebec as a heat wave continues.

Environment Canada is forecasting maximum temperatures in the low 30s, and a humidex around 40, as the agency warns of elevated risks for heat-related illnesses.

With overnight temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, offering little relief to the day’s stuffy heat, Toronto extended outdoor pool hours to 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at seven locations.

Parts of northern Ontario are forecasted to get cooler conditions by Thursday.

But Environment Canada says the rest of the province will have to wait until Friday for the heat wave to pass.

The agency says the hot and humid air can also deteriorate air quality.

