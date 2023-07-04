Menu

Crime

Man charged with arson following Lake Louise fire

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 9:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Tenants in iconic Lake Louise staff accommodation lose everything in devastating fire'
Tenants in iconic Lake Louise staff accommodation lose everything in devastating fire
About 165 employees of Lake Louise ski resort have been left homeless after the Charleston residence was destroyed by fire. As Global’s Jayme Doll reports, it’s now the focus of a RCMP criminal investigation.
A man has been charged following a fire in Lake Louise on Monday.

At around noon on July 3, Lake Louise RCMP received a report that the Charleston Residence was on fire and a man on the roof appeared to be in distress. Police and local fire departments responded.

Staff accommodations, which house up to 200, were evacuated that afternoon.

Officers located the man on their arrival and said he was in possession of a weapon. Police de-escalated the situation, convincing the man to come down a ladder. RCMP said when the man was coming down the ladder, he slipped and fell to the ground, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a Calgary hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, the man was arrested and charged, RCMP said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Timothy Alexander Peterson, 40, of Lake Louise was charged with arson and possession of a weapon.

Peterson has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on July 7.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds displaced after fire engulfs Charleston Residence in Lake Louise'
Hundreds displaced after fire engulfs Charleston Residence in Lake Louise
