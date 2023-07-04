Man charged with arson following Lake Louise fire

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged following a fire in Lake Louise on Monday.

At around noon on July 3, Lake Louise RCMP received a report that the Charleston Residence was on fire and a man on the roof appeared to be in distress. Police and local fire departments responded.

Staff accommodations, which house up to 200, were evacuated that afternoon.

Officers located the man on their arrival and said he was in possession of a weapon. Police de-escalated the situation, convincing the man to come down a ladder. RCMP said when the man was coming down the ladder, he slipped and fell to the ground, resulting in non-life threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a Calgary hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, the man was arrested and charged, RCMP said Tuesday.

Timothy Alexander Peterson, 40, of Lake Louise was charged with arson and possession of a weapon.

Peterson has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on July 7.