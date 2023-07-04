IHIT identifies man killed in Coquitlam who was subject of previous warning

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., Sunday was previously the subject of a warning from Surrey RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

On July 2 at approximately 9:20 p.m., RCMP were called to a complex at the intersection of Foster Avenue and North Road after residents reported hearing gunshots.

“Officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began lifesaving measures,” Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement.

“The man later succumbed to their injuries on scene,” RCMP added.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Karnvir Singh Garcha of Coquitlam.

Garcha was previously the subject of a warning issued in December 2022, urging the public to stay away from him, IHIT confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

The organizations issued the warning due to “a significant threat to the public posed by these individuals through their connection to criminal activity and high levels of violence,” a release stated. “Police believe that anyone connected to or in proximity to them may be putting themselves at risk.”

2:08 Surrey police warn about associating with two men with ties to gang conflict

Investigators said Garcha was dropped off at the scene just minutes before the homicide.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off,” Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a release.

“IHIT is working with its partners to canvass the area for witnesses and to collect CCTV. Any witnesses or anyone with residential, commercial or dash-camera video, who has yet to speak with police, is asked to contact IHIT immediately.”

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT is also asking anyone who was driving in the 500 block of Foster Avenue, between North Road and Blue Mountain Street, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with dashcam video, or anyone with information who has yet to speak with police, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.