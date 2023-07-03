Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Large police presence, reports of shots fired in Burquitlam

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 1:51 am
Coquitlam Shooting Sunday July 2nd View image in full screen
Police in Burquitlam have closed off the area around Foster Avenue and North Road. Witnesses tell Global News they heard shots fired around 9:30 p.m. @AliAly_BrO / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Burquitlam have closed off the area around Foster Avenue and North Road with police tape after reports of shots fired in the area Sunday night.

The scene is located just north of the Lougheed Shopping Centre along the border between Burnaby and Coquitlam.

Footage from the scene shows several police vehicles near a condo building with ambulances on scene.

Trending Now

One witness tells Global News they heard four shots around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP have not yet commented on the situation.

More to come.

More on Crime
ShootingBurnabyCoquitlamGangSundayShotsFiredBurquitlam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content