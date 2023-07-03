Large police presence, reports of shots fired in Burquitlam

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Burquitlam have closed off the area around Foster Avenue and North Road with police tape after reports of shots fired in the area Sunday night.

The scene is located just north of the Lougheed Shopping Centre along the border between Burnaby and Coquitlam.

Footage from the scene shows several police vehicles near a condo building with ambulances on scene.

One witness tells Global News they heard four shots around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP have not yet commented on the situation.

More to come.