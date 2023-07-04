Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial gets underway for repeat Kelowna COVID-19 protester

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Charges laid in connection with Kelowna COVID protests'
Charges laid in connection with Kelowna COVID protests
WATCH: Two Kelowna residents are now facing charges in connection with COVID-19 protests last year. One person is accused of disturbing order at a Remembrance Day gathering. But in the second case, some are wondering why no hate speech charge was laid. – Apr 13, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kelowna man who made national headlines and earned widespread condemnation two years ago when video footage of him unleashing a racist tirade at a South Asian security guard went viral, is now on trial for his actions that day.

Bruce Orydzuk will be in a Kelowna courtroom for the next three days on the charge of causing a disturbance. The allegation relates to his behaviour outside a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on July 13, 2021, during the height of the pandemic.

Click to play video: '‘Freedom rallies’ will continue in Kelowna without permits, says organizer'
‘Freedom rallies’ will continue in Kelowna without permits, says organizer

At that time, Orydzuk was one of the more vocal anti-vaccine, anti-mask protesters in the Central Okanagan, appearing front and centre at a number of rallies and events.

Story continues below advertisement

His political leanings, however, are not the focus of the trial, Crown counsel Kevin Short told the court.

“The Crown’s case is focused on the conduct of Mr. Oryzduk, not the conduct of any colleagues that he may have had at that date and time, or what the underlying purpose was of the assembly there,” Short said.

Specifically, Short said, the Crown’s case will look at whether Orydzuk was in or near a public place when he used insulting and obscene language and whether his behaviuor “crossed a line” from communicating to causing a disturbance.

Click to play video: 'Head organizer for Kelowna freedom rallies back in court'
Head organizer for Kelowna freedom rallies back in court

Short said he is expecting to bring eight witnesses forward to make his case during the trial.

Trending Now

The first three include a nurse who was working at the clinic, a reporter who filmed Orydzuk as he shouted at the security guard and the security guard himself.

Story continues below advertisement

Orydzuk is representing himself in the case and told the court he was not anticipating testifying. Whether he is calling on other witnesses is not yet known.

In addition to that episode, Orydzuk was also charged with “uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm” after he verbally attacked a Global TV reporter in August 2021 at a different anti-vaccine gathering. That charge was stayed.

For the duration of his trial, Oryzduk has asked Linda Jackson to take notes. She is also facing charges for protests and actions in connection with pandemic-related precautions.

In April, she was charged with one count of “disturbing order or solemnity of a meeting,” after she had allegedly disrupted an informal Remembrance Day ceremony at Kelowna’s Cenotaph in November 2021.

More on Crime
Kelowna Law CourtsCausing a disturbanceDavid LindsayBruce OrydzukLinda Jacksoncovid-19 vaccination clinicDave RuseSouth Asian security guard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content