West Vancouver police deploy extra officers amid spike in youth violence

The West Vancouver Police Department is deploying extra officers in two neighbourhoods amid a “substantial increase” in youth violence, notably with bear spray.

The incidents have been concentrated in the Park Royal and Ambleside areas on evenings and weekends. Seven involved bear spray, two involved knives, one involved an imitation firearm, and several have included drugs and alcohol, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said some of the youth have expressed a desire to keep bear spray with them for their protection. Global News has reached out to West Vancouver police for more information on the specifics of the incidents.

“If youth are needing bear spray or knives for protection, it is time that we start asking who they are hanging out with and what they are doing with their time,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite in the release, encouraging parents to talk with their children.

“If your child is going to be hanging out at Park Royal or Ambleside, we urge you to have an open and honest conversation with them about why they are congregating there. These places are becoming less of a haven for families and more of a place where we see an increase of violence especially in the early to late evenings.”

Police warned that if bear spray is used against another person or for the purpose of harming someone, it’s considered a prohibited weapon and charges could include assault with a weapon. Bear spray can cause serious injuries to people, they added.