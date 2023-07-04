Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

West Vancouver police deploy extra officers amid spike in youth violence

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'West Vancouver police warn on an uptick in youth violence'
West Vancouver police warn on an uptick in youth violence
WATCH: Police in West Vancouver are raising concerns over what they call a "substantial increase" in violence involving young people.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The West Vancouver Police Department is deploying extra officers in two neighbourhoods amid a “substantial increase” in youth violence, notably with bear spray.

The incidents have been concentrated in the Park Royal and Ambleside areas on evenings and weekends. Seven involved bear spray, two involved knives, one involved an imitation firearm, and several have included drugs and alcohol, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said some of the youth have expressed a desire to keep bear spray with them for their protection. Global News has reached out to West Vancouver police for more information on the specifics of the incidents.

Click to play video: 'District warns gangs targeting students in Greater Victoria'
District warns gangs targeting students in Greater Victoria

“If youth are needing bear spray or knives for protection, it is time that we start asking who they are hanging out with and what they are doing with their time,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite in the release, encouraging parents to talk with their children.

Story continues below advertisement

“If your child is going to be hanging out at Park Royal or Ambleside, we urge you to have an open and honest conversation with them about why they are congregating there. These places are becoming less of a haven for families and more of a place where we see an increase of violence especially in the early to late evenings.”

Trending Now

Police warned that if bear spray is used against another person or for the purpose of harming someone, it’s considered a prohibited weapon and charges could include assault with a weapon. Bear spray can cause serious injuries to people, they added.

Click to play video: 'Bear spray robbery captured on camera at Vancouver bus stop'
Bear spray robbery captured on camera at Vancouver bus stop
Bear SprayYouth Crimewest vancouver policeyouth violenceAmblesideWest Vancouver crimePark RoyalWest Vancouver youth violence
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content