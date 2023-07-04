Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan kicks off the summer season with 3 productions

Send this page to someone via email

Productions for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan begin Tuesday in Saskatoon as the actors gave a dress rehearsal performance of both Romeo and Juliet and As You Like It.

The first day of rehearsals started at the beginning of June, and one of the actors, Jen Fong, said this was the first time she’s worked on two shows with the same cast at the same time.

“It’s definitely been a challenge. It’s a workout for your brain, you’ve got to keep a lot straight in your mind,” Fong said.

Fong said they are working on both a tragedy and a comedy, noting she gets to experience the best of both worlds.

Romeo and Juliet runs from July 4 to Aug. 20 and As You Like It runs from July 13 to Aug. 19, but those aren’t the only productions hitting the stage this summer.

Artistic director Kayvon Khoshkam said a third production, called The Dark Lady, is a world premiere production by Jessica B Hill, and will be a co-production with Shakespeare in the Ruins out of Winnipeg.

“We’re really excited about this piece. It’s already got massive rave reviews coming out of Winnipeg,” Khoshkam said.

He said The Dark Lady is a conversation nationally and that it’s an exciting opportunity for Saskatoon residents to see a production he feels could be a national hit.

The Dark Lady will play from July 6 to July 23.