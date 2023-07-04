Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan kicks off the summer season with 3 productions

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 5:06 pm
Three plays will be taking the stage for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan this summer. View image in full screen
Three plays will be taking the stage for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan this summer. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Productions for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan begin Tuesday in Saskatoon as the actors gave a dress rehearsal performance of both Romeo and Juliet and As You Like It.

The first day of rehearsals started at the beginning of June, and one of the actors, Jen Fong, said this was the first time she’s worked on two shows with the same cast at the same time.

“It’s definitely been a challenge. It’s a workout for your brain, you’ve got to keep a lot straight in your mind,” Fong said.

Fong said they are working on both a tragedy and a comedy, noting she gets to experience the best of both worlds.

Romeo and Juliet runs from July 4 to Aug. 20 and As You Like It runs from July 13 to Aug. 19, but those aren’t the only productions hitting the stage this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Artistic director Kayvon Khoshkam said a third production, called The Dark Lady, is a world premiere production by Jessica B Hill, and will be a co-production with Shakespeare in the Ruins out of Winnipeg.

Trending Now

“We’re really excited about this piece. It’s already got massive rave reviews coming out of Winnipeg,” Khoshkam said.

He said The Dark Lady is a conversation nationally and that it’s an exciting opportunity for Saskatoon residents to see a production he feels could be a national hit.

The Dark Lady will play from July 6 to July 23.

More on Entertainment
Saskatoon NewsPlayShakespeareShakespeare On The SaskatchewanActorsRomeo And JulietAs You Like ItThe Dark Lady
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content