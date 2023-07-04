4 people arrested, 18 charges laid after stolen car spotted in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say four people were arrested and 18 charges were laid after a stolen car was pulled over in Kitchener over the weekend.

A number of residents reported seeing a suspicious vehicle on Evelyn Crescent on Friday afternoon at around 4 p.m., according to a release from police.

When officers reached the scene, police say they soon realized that the vehicle had been stolen.

Two men who were passengers in the vehicle took off on foot but were quickly tracked down by officers and taken into custody.

The vehicle rammed a police cruiser and tried to drive off with flat tires, the release says.

They made it as far as Peter Street before ditching the vehicle and trying to run but police say officers quickly tracked the car and its passengers down.

A 28-year-old Cambridge man, who was said to be behind the wheel, is facing a lengthy list of charges, including impaired operation of a vehicle, flight from police and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

A 22-year-old Mississauga man, a 22-year-old Brampton man and a 30-year-old Caledon woman have also been charged in connection with the incident.