Two dogs abandoned at Calgary Humane Society on Canada Day

The Calgary Humane Society says, two dogs, a Yorkshire Terrier and a Chihuahua, were abandoned in a travel crate on its sidewalk at 2:10 p.m. on Canada Day.
Calgary Humane Society’s protection and investigations team is seeking to identify the person who left the dogs.
“CHS was closed for the statutory holiday. It was a hot day, and the dogs were crammed into a plastic carrier which tends to get very hot when exposed to direct sun as this one was,” said Brad Nichols, director of operations and enforcement for the society.
“Fortunately, we had some staff on hand who immediately noticed the crate and got the dogs to safety.”
In a news release Tuesday, the Calgary Humane Society said the person who left the animals drove what appears to be a white Acura and parked on the street adjacent to the main entrance.
It says security footage shows the person hiding their face with clothing and walking the crate about halfway to the building.
Calgary Humane Society says that demand for its services has been unprecedented since the pandemic and that the appropriate steps to surrender an animal start with an intake form on its website.
Before surrendering your animal, the society recommends a behaviour helpline, obedience classes, and the CHS Pet Food Bank.
“This could have gone so badly for these dogs,” Nichols said.
The Calgary Humane Society said anyone who recognizes the dogs can contact the society using the Report Cruelty tab on its website.
