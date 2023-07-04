Menu

Crime

Man suffers head injury after trying to stop fight in Ontario beach town

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 11:14 am
A tree-lined stretch of road with one vehicle on it passing a sign that looks like a lighthouse and says "Grand Bend" on it. View image in full screen
FILE. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A 58-year-old man is in stable condition after being found on the ground with a large crowd around him in Grand Bend, Ont., over the long weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are still looking to identify the suspect.

The man had a visible head injury and was laying in a parking lot at the corner of Ontario Street South and Green Acres Crescent just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police say. Lambton EMS took him to hospital.

Police say the initial investigation suggests that the man tried to break up a fight between two people when he sustained the injury. Someone showed an officer on scene a video of what had happened, but they left before police could take down their contact information.

Police are now looking for any “witnesses who captured the events on their cell phones.”

“If you, or someone you know, has photos or videos of this event please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” police say.

OPP Const. Jamie Bydeley said it’s not yet known whether alcohol was a factor in the incident. No other injuries were reported.

