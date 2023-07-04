Experts predict new carbon tax will increase EV demand in Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Electric vehicle enthusiasts are hopeful more people will get behind the wheel.

They expect the interest in EVs will continue to climb now that the carbon tax is driving up fuel costs. But a question remains: can the Atlantic provinces keep up with the demand?

“You have EVs that basically on one charge can get you from Halifax, N.S. to Sydney, Cape Breton for about $10,” explains Ecology Action Centre climate policy coordinator Thomas Arnason McNeil.

The co-founder of the Electric Vehicle Association of Atlantic Canada says you’ll also spend less time and money on repairs.

“About two-fifths or a forty per cent reduction in vehicle maintenance,” explains Johnny Beckett. “These two things together in conjunction with the carbon tax creates a compelling savings profile.”

They predict the price on carbon will significantly increase demand, which has already been growing as governments roll out incentives.

In Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, you could get up to $10,000 off the sticker price by combining federal and provincial rebates.

“The amount of electric vehicles in Atlantic Canada is exponentially increasing every year because we have those incentives in place now. It’s only going to grow more,” says CAA Atlantic spokesperson Julia Kent.

“Demand for EVs, both new and old, has been off the charts for the past year given all the highs and lows of vehicle sales coming out of COVID over the last year,” adds Beckett.

But some barriers remain if you want to shift into an EV.

“The lack of public charging infrastructure that’s a really big barrier for people that don’t stay in a small radius around their home where they can charge,” says Kent.

In a statement, the province says about 3,000 electric vehicles are registered in Nova Scotia. It says rebates have been issued for more than 4100 e-bikes, 1,065 full EVs, and 280 plug-in hybrid electric cars and SUVs.

“In addition, we’ve invested in a network of 15 fast chargers and we are working with the federal government and partners to deploy more in the coming months and years,” the statement says. “We have more than 500 community EV chargers around the province — these are the 7 kW (4 to 6-hour) chargers.”

The Ecology Action Centre says Atlantic Canada still needs to catch up to Quebec and Ontario by regulating electric vehicle availability.

“Where we adopt a high target for electric vehicle supply, really as high as possible to ensure we can get a piece of the supply because as things now stand most EVs and being sold in B.C. and Quebec,” says Arnason McNeil.

He says due to the lack of supply, buyers are waiting anywhere from six months to three years to get the keys to an EV.