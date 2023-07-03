B.C. port strike: Bargaining not going to produce collective agreement says employer

Send this page to someone via email

Talks between the two sides involved in the B.C. port strike appear to have hit a roadblock.

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) issued a statement Monday afternoon saying the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) has “entrenched their positions.”

The BCMEA said it has gone as far as it can on the core issues at the bargaining table.

“ILWU Canada went on strike over demands that were and continue to be outside any reasonable framework for settlement,” the BCMEA said in the statement. “Given the foregoing mentioned, the BCMEA is of the view that a continuation of bargaining at this time is not going to produce a collective agreement.

“ILWU Canada needs to decide if they are going to continue this strike with no hope of settlement, or significantly modify their position so a fair and balanced deal can be reached.”

Job action shuts down B.C. ports and terminals

One of the issues, according to the BCMEA is that ILWU is attempting to “aggressively” expand and redefine regular maintenance work, which is beyond the agreement currently in place.

The BCMEA said changing this definition would result in “significant impacts” to terminal operations and while the ILWU supplies the labour force for the port, the BCMEA said it has consistently been unable to fulfill the trades work.

The company also said the ILWU’s proposals for compensation are unreasonable and “and well outside the established norm of union settlements in Canada.” They gave the example that in 2022, the median salary of an ILWU longshore worker in B.C. was $136,000 per year, plus benefits and pension.

It said over the past 13 years, longshore wages rose by 40 per cent, ahead of inflation at 30 per cent and increased by 10 per cent over the past three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global News has reached out to the ILWU for comment.

The economic impact of B.C. port workers' strike

Union president Rob Ashton told Global News Sunday that he is growing frustrated with the delays.

“When all Canadians were asked to stay home and stay safe — our people had to go to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week in unsafe conditions,” he said Sunday.

“Longshore workers stepped up in this historic time. Our employers gorged themselves on record profits. Now, they seem to have forgotten the sacrifices our people made. (Sunday) they refused to acknowledge those great efforts by our members.”