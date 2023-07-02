B.C. port workers bargaining talks resume Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. port workers’ strike continues Sunday morning, and talks have resumed after a 33-hour negotiation period failed to find a deal on Friday and Saturday.

The employer, BC Maritime Employers Association, said the pause in talks overnight was for “health.”

“The committee intends to reconvene bargaining (Sunday) morning, providing an opportunity for both parties to recharge and re-energize in the interest of achieving a fair and balanced agreement as soon as possible,” association staff said in a press release.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada has not responded to multiple requests for comment but has said previously that it seeking a deal that protects their jobs and offers recognition for the hard work and sacrifices that longshore workers made during the pandemic.

According to the union, the main objectives are:

to stop the erosion of work by contracting out

to protect current and future generations from the devastating impacts of port automation

to protect longshore workers from record-high inflation and the skyrocketing cost of living

Sunday morning, the Port of Vancouver sent Global News a statement.

“As a port authority, our mandate is to ensure the Port of Vancouver is ready to handle Canada’s growing trade while protecting the environment and considering local communities,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“While we can’t speculate on what the specific impacts maybe, $1 of every $3 of Canada’s trade in goods outside of North America moves through the Port of Vancouver so any disruption to port operations has a significant impact globally and on Canadians who rely on the businesses that import and export goods through the port for employment and for reliable access to the products that support each of us every day.

“While we respect the right to strike, the port authority has a federal mandate to ensure the safe and efficient movement of Canada’s trade through the port. We hope for a swift and satisfactory resolution for all parties involved. ”

Picket lines have popped up outside of major ports in the Lower Mainland with more than 7,400 workers on strike.

Now with no one to unload and process containers, Canada’s supply chain is bracing for a hit while still trying to recover from the pandemic.

“We do about $800 million worth of trade through those ports every day and about a quarter of the trade between Canada and the rest of the world goes through those ports,” Perrin Beatty said, Canadian Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

“This is something that affects every community in Canada and every family in Canada.”

The strike’s ripple effect will be far-reaching impacting a range of sectors.

Without being able to export their seafood catches, the B.C. fishing industry said it would take just four weeks of job action for livelihoods to be lost.

“Crews would get laid off and they would miss on the prime opportunity to earn money over the summer so it would have a pretty devastating effect on coastal communities,” Christina Burridge said, BC Seafood Alliance’s executive director.

The automobile industry is also feeling the squeeze, as industry experts said inventory was already strained compared to consumer demand.

“This just adds to an already difficult situation for auto dealers in the industry,” Charles Bernard said, Canadian Automobile Dealers Association’s lead economist. This will have a direct impact on our ability to (bring in) cars. It’s getting harder and harder to get cars in … and in the long term, I think it will add to frustrations for consumers and it will erode trust.”

There’s also concern that permanent damage to the economy will take shape.

“For every day the strike goes ahead, it probably takes a week for the supply chain to get back to normal,” John Corey said, Freight Management Association’s president. “If we look at a strike for seven days, we could be looking at 28 days to two months to get it back to normal.”

With U.S. ports open, the Freight Management Association president said shipments could be diverted south of the border with no guarantee of that business ever coming back to B.C.

Late Saturday night, the Canadian government confirmed Minister of Labour of Canada, Seamus O’Regan, remains in Vancouver and has no plans to leave town until a solution is found.

– With files from Amy Judd