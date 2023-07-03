Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police investigate serious incident involving pickup truck

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 5:06 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are investigating a serious incident involving a pickup truck early Monday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Calgary police are investigating a serious incident involving a pickup truck early Monday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service are investigating a serious incident involving a pickup truck early Monday morning.

According to a news release, a half-ton pickup truck was traveling west on McKnight Boulevard near 84 Street N.E. The vehicle was occupied by a 18-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger.

Shortly after they passed 84 Street N.E., police said the passenger suddenly exited the truck while it was still moving, sustaining serious injuries.

The driver stopped the vehicle and returned to the scene, where he and witnesses performed first aid. The passenger was later transported to hospital.

Trending Now

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, police said.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Calgary
More on Canada
Calgary Police ServiceCalgaryCPSCalgary TrafficPickup Truckcalgary pickup incidentnortheast calgary traffic incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content