Calgary police investigate serious incident involving pickup truck

The Calgary Police Service are investigating a serious incident involving a pickup truck early Monday morning.

According to a news release, a half-ton pickup truck was traveling west on McKnight Boulevard near 84 Street N.E. The vehicle was occupied by a 18-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger.

Shortly after they passed 84 Street N.E., police said the passenger suddenly exited the truck while it was still moving, sustaining serious injuries.

The driver stopped the vehicle and returned to the scene, where he and witnesses performed first aid. The passenger was later transported to hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, police said.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.