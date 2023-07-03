Multiple arrests made after shots fired in Maple Ridge

See more sharing options

There was a heavy police presence in Maple Ridge Monday after officers received reports of shots fired.

Police were called to 142 Avenue and Silver Valley Road Monday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a tweet that multiple people were arrested but did not elaborate on what happened.

They did clarify whether anyone was injured.

RCMP said officers will be on the scene for the rest of the day and they will not be releasing any information until Tuesday.