Crime

Multiple arrests made after shots fired in Maple Ridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 5:14 pm
Ridge Meadows RCMP respond to shots fired call Monday
Ridge Meadows RCMP descended upon the area of Silver Valley Road ad 142nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Monday morning after receiving reports of shots fired. Police said multiple arrests were made but no one was injured.
There was a heavy police presence in Maple Ridge Monday after officers received reports of shots fired.

Police were called to 142 Avenue and Silver Valley Road Monday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a tweet that multiple people were arrested but did not elaborate on what happened.

They did clarify whether anyone was injured.

Maple Ridge resident found dead, police deem death suspicious

RCMP said officers will be on the scene for the rest of the day and they will not be releasing any information until Tuesday.

