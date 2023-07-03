Menu

Canada

Man dead after being struck by side-by-side near Water Valley, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 5:01 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. A man is dead after a fatal pedestrian collision near Cochrane on Canada Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. A man is dead after a fatal pedestrian collision near Cochrane on Canada Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking near Water Valley, Alta. late Canada Day night.

According to a news release by the Cochrane RCMP, police were dispatched to a collision near Fallen Timber Provincial Recreation Area near Water Valley, a community located 83 kilometres outside Calgary.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News the incident happened on Highway 940 at Hunter Valley Road.

Police said a 42-year-old man from Olds, Alta. was hit by a side-by-side while walking along the highway at around 11:30 p.m.. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the side-by-side also sustained injuries and was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and has since been released.

A RCMP spokesperson told Global News the identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

