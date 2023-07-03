Man dead after being struck by side-by-side near Water Valley, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking near Water Valley, Alta. late Canada Day night.

According to a news release by the Cochrane RCMP, police were dispatched to a collision near Fallen Timber Provincial Recreation Area near Water Valley, a community located 83 kilometres outside Calgary.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News the incident happened on Highway 940 at Hunter Valley Road.

Police said a 42-year-old man from Olds, Alta. was hit by a side-by-side while walking along the highway at around 11:30 p.m.. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the side-by-side also sustained injuries and was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and has since been released.

A RCMP spokesperson told Global News the identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.