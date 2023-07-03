Photos of Californian found dead outside Calgary released as part of RCMP investigation

The Airdrie Rural RCMP detachment is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to piece together the final days of Jaiteg Singh Waraich, who may have used a fake name during his brief time in Canada.

Waraich, a 24-year-old man who had lived in the San Francisco Bay area in the fall of 2022, was found dead in a rural area in Rocky View County — near the intersection of Range Road 284 and Township Road 264 — on the morning of June 9.

An autopsy confirmed Waraich had been killed, but the nature of his death has not been divulged.

Investigators have not determined what brought Waraich to Canada but have been in contact with members of his family and have secured photos of him.

It’s believed Waraich may have used a pseudonym and police are looking to confirm what other names he may have gone by.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.