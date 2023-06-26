Man found dead north of Calgary identified as San Francisco-area resident, death deemed homicide

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP homicide investigators have identified the man found dead earlier this month in a rural area outside Calgary as a 24-year-old American and confirmed his death as a homicide.

Now, Mounties are looking for anyone who may have been in contact with Jaiteg Singh Waraich, last known to live in the San Francisco Bay area in the fall of 2022, anytime in the last year.

Waraich’s remains were found in Rocky View County near the intersection of Range Road 284 and Township Road 264 on the morning of June 9. The location is northeast of Calgary and southeast of Airdrie.

An autopsy was completed June 13 and confirmed Waraich had been killed. The nature of his death has not been released.

RCMP have not determined what brought Waraich to Alberta and are hoping any of his friends or family members, from anywhere in North America, will come forward and help investigators piece together the final months of his life.

According to RCMP officials, no confirmed photos of Waraich have been located.

Anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7267 or anonymous tops may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.