Canada

Teen girl dies after Quebec highway truck crash that critically injured 4 others

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 3, 2023 1:58 pm
3 children, 2 adults in critical condition after Quebec highway crash
WATCH - July 2: 3 children, 2 adults in critical condition after Quebec highway crash
Quebec authorities say a 13-year-old girl who was one of the three children in an SUV that was struck by a truck on a major highway on Sunday has died.

Provincial police confirmed her death on Monday, saying she died from her injuries in hospital, where the other two children and two adults remain.

The five people were travelling in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) late Sunday morning on Highway 20 when traffic slowed and a truck driving behind them couldn’t slowdown in time and hit them, according to officials.

All five people were brought to hospital in critical condition.

Police could not confirm the ages of the other victims, if their respective conditions had improved, nor any details regarding the truck driver.

The incident happened in St-Zotique, Que., about six kilometres from the Ontario border.

The highway was closed to westbound traffic for several hours after the collision.

— With files from The Canadian Press

