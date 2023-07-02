Menu

Canada

3 children, 2 adults in critical condition after Quebec highway crash

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 2, 2023 5:49 pm
Three children and two adults are in critical condition after a serious crash between a transport truck and a car happened on a major highway just outside of Montreal on Sunday.

Authorities say emergency services were called to Highway 20 in St-Zotique, Que., close to the Ontario border just before 11 a.m.

Provincial police say it appears the truck was not able to stop in time as traffic slowed and struck the SUV.

Click to play video: 'Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2 women and injures 3, including 2 children'
Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2 women and injures 3, including 2 children

The five people in the SUV were taken to hospital where officials say they remain in critical condition.

Police say investigators will look into the circumstances around the incident.

The highway, which continues as Highway 401 on the other side of the Ontario border, remains closed to westbound traffic.

–with files from The Canadian Press

