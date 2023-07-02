Menu

Canada

2 injured after pleasure boat collides with ferry on St. Lawrence River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2023 4:37 pm
Authorities say two people in their 50s were injured, one seriously, after four people in a small boat fell into the river after colliding with a ferry. View image in full screen
Authorities say two people in their 50s were injured, one seriously, after four people in a small boat fell into the river after colliding with a ferry. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press/File
Quebec provincial police say a woman was seriously injured after the small boat she was riding in collided with a ferry in the St. Lawrence River north of Quebec City.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville says the woman was one of four people in the boat, all of whom fell in the water after the collision.

Dorsainville says all four were rescued by the Coast Guard, but two people in their 50s suffered injuries.

She says the woman’s life is not in danger.

Bruno Verreault, a spokesman for ferry operator the Société des traversiers du Quebec, says the collision took place as the ferry approached a dock in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive, Que.

The incident is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board and Verreault says the ferry company will also conduct an internal probe.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

