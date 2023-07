Send this page to someone via email

Police have reopened Griffith Woods Park in southwest Calgary after a potential explosive device was reported on Sunday.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News officers received a report at around noon of a potential explosive device that was found in the park.

A bomb squad is on the way to the park, the spokesperson said.

The park was reopened at around 2 p.m., a CPS spokesperson said. However, officers did not specify what the item was.