Metro Vancouver transit fares up 2.3 per cent as of July 1

Send this page to someone via email

Transit passengers in Metro Vancouver will have to pay more for travel after TransLink’s annual fare hike took effect on Canaday day.

SkyTrain and bus fares increased by 2.3 per cent, which equates to a five to 10 cent bump for every trip made by riders.

The scheduled price hike was capped as part of an agreement with the B.C. government.

TransLink got $479 million from the province to help address declining ridership, supporting infrastructure, avoid service cuts and cap fare increases.

2:07 Expo SkyTrain line upgrades coming

TransLink plans to double buses by 2035, extend the millennium line to the University of British Columbia, create rapid transit to the north shore, and build a gondola to Simon Fraser University.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink had said if there wasn’t extra funding in the next two years there would be major cuts to transportation services, before the allocation of the $479 million investment.

“Hundreds of thousands of people rely on TransLink’s service every day to get to work, travel to school, and access all parts of the region,” Premier David Eby said in a statement, back in March.

“Failing to act would (have led) to higher fares, fewer buses on the road, and reduced service across the board. We won’t let that happen.”