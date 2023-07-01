Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews are battling a wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna.

Around 2 p.m., smoke could be seen rising in the hills above some homes near Knox Mountain Park.

The temperature in Kelowna at 2:30 p.m., was 28 C, along with 30 km/h winds.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze was estimated at four hectares at 3:30 p.m., and is classified as out of control.

#BCWildfire is assisting the Kelowna Fire Department in response to the Knox Mountain wildfire (K51040). This wildfire is estimated to be 4 ha and is classified as Out of Control. The fire is highly visible to @cityofkelowna and surrounding areas. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/KlmTijhFtA — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The fire, originally listed at half a hectare, is visible from many parts of Kelowna and West Kelowna.

It’s also listed as showing Rank 2 and Rank 3 characteristics, “meaning there is visible flame and a moderate rate of spread.”

Just before 3:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP issued a statement, asking people to stay away from Knox Mountain.

“In order to keep everyone safe as fire suppressant teams are deployed and tactical evacuation efforts are underway, we are asking everyone to stay away from the Knox Mountain area and the Magic Estates area,” said Cpl. Judith Bertrand.