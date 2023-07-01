Menu

Canada

Wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire along Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna'
Wildfire along Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna
As crowds gather in downtown Kelowna for Canada Day celebrations, a wildfire has broken out on Saturday afternoon in Knox Mountain Park.
Emergency crews are battling a wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna.

Around 2 p.m., smoke could be seen rising in the hills above some homes near Knox Mountain Park.

The temperature in Kelowna at 2:30 p.m., was 28 C, along with 30 km/h winds.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze was estimated at four hectares at 3:30 p.m., and is classified as out of control.

The fire, originally listed at half a hectare, is visible from many parts of Kelowna and West Kelowna.

It’s also listed as showing Rank 2 and Rank 3 characteristics, “meaning there is visible flame and a moderate rate of spread.”

Just before 3:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP issued a statement, asking people to stay away from Knox Mountain.

“In order to keep everyone safe as fire suppressant teams are deployed and tactical evacuation efforts are underway, we are asking everyone to stay away from the Knox Mountain area and the Magic Estates area,” said Cpl. Judith Bertrand.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC wildfiresBC Wildfire Serviceokanagan wildfireKnox Mountain Parkkelowna wildfireKnox Mountain wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

