Risk of severe thunderstorms in Toronto, southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon

Toronto, along with the entire provincial shoreline of Lake Ontario from St. Catharines to Kingston, has been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the watch for Toronto just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, warning of potentially torrential downpours, loonie-sized hail stones and strong winds.

If storms break, wind speeds could be as high as 90 km/h, the weather agency said.

“Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” Environment Canada warned.

Potential for thunderstorms is expected in Toronto through the afternoon and evening.