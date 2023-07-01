Menu

Risk of severe thunderstorms in Toronto, southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 3:12 pm
A lightning bolt strikes the CN Tower during an electrical storm in Toronto, early Thursday July 14, 2016. View image in full screen
A lightning bolt strikes the CN Tower during an electrical storm in Toronto, early Thursday July 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Toronto, along with the entire provincial shoreline of Lake Ontario from St. Catharines to Kingston, has been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the watch for Toronto just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, warning of potentially torrential downpours, loonie-sized hail stones and strong winds.

If storms break, wind speeds could be as high as 90 km/h, the weather agency said.

“Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” Environment Canada warned.

Potential for thunderstorms is expected in Toronto through the afternoon and evening.

