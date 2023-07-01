Menu

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 1, 2023 2:23 pm
A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday. View image in full screen
A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday.

According to an Environment Canada alert, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain which can damage property and produce flash floods.

There is a higher risk of severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening, the alert read.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada said in the alert.

Environment CanadaRocky View CountyThunderstorm Watchcochrane thunderstormcochrane thunderstorm watchrocky view county thunderstormrocky view county thunderstorm watch
