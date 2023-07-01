Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday.

According to an Environment Canada alert, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain which can damage property and produce flash floods.

There is a higher risk of severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening, the alert read.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada said in the alert.