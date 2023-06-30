Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Spree of Beats Headphone thefts worth over $12k in Winnipeg leads to arrest

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 5:35 pm
The suspect in the thefts is alleged to stolen heads from multiple stores.
The suspect in the thefts is alleged to stolen heads from multiple stores.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have arrested an alleged serial thief who they say stole over $12,000 worth of Beats Headphones over the past month.

In June, Police initiated an investigation into a series of thefts from a retail store on Portage Avenue.

Investigators later identified a man who was allegedly involved in numerous thefts from retail stores in the St. James neighborhood. The thefts involved the following items:

  • On June 1, the suspect stole three pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,320.
  • On June 11, the suspect stole three pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,320.
  • On June 12, the suspect stole three pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,320.
  • On June 14, the suspect stole four pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,760.
  • On June 19, the suspect stole four pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,760.
  • On June 20, the suspect, accompanied by an unidentified female suspect, stole five pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $2,200.
  • On Monday, the suspect initially stole three pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,320, and later returned to steal two additional pairs valued at approximately $880.
  • On Tuesday, the suspect stole two pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $880, and later returned to steal two more pairs valued at approximately $880.
  • On Wednesay, the suspect visited a retail store on St. James Street and stole various merchandise valued at approximately $477.
Trending Now

Later on Wednesday, officers saw the suspect returning to the original retail store on Portage Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect attempted to steal four pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,760 but was apprehended by the officers without incident.

The suspect is now facing 13 counts of theft under $5,000 and has been detained in custody.

More on Crime
CrimeWinnipeg policeTheftWinnipeg crimeWPSArrest madeBeats Headphonesserial theif
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content