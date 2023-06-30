Spree of Beats Headphone thefts worth over $12k in Winnipeg leads to arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested an alleged serial thief who they say stole over $12,000 worth of Beats Headphones over the past month.

In June, Police initiated an investigation into a series of thefts from a retail store on Portage Avenue.

Investigators later identified a man who was allegedly involved in numerous thefts from retail stores in the St. James neighborhood. The thefts involved the following items:

On June 1, the suspect stole three pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,320.

On June 11, the suspect stole three pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,320.

On June 12, the suspect stole three pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,320.

On June 14, the suspect stole four pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,760.

On June 19, the suspect stole four pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,760.

On June 20, the suspect, accompanied by an unidentified female suspect, stole five pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $2,200.

On Monday, the suspect initially stole three pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,320, and later returned to steal two additional pairs valued at approximately $880.

On Tuesday, the suspect stole two pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $880, and later returned to steal two more pairs valued at approximately $880.

On Wednesay, the suspect visited a retail store on St. James Street and stole various merchandise valued at approximately $477.

Later on Wednesday, officers saw the suspect returning to the original retail store on Portage Avenue.

Police say the suspect attempted to steal four pairs of Beats Wireless Headphones valued at approximately $1,760 but was apprehended by the officers without incident.

The suspect is now facing 13 counts of theft under $5,000 and has been detained in custody.